Maguindanao mayoral aspirtant falls in NoCot anti-drug ops

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato – Anti-narcotics agents, backed by police and military forces, arrested Thursday morning a mayoral candidate for possession of illegal drugs.

Lt. Colonel Rolly Oranza, Midsayap town police chief, identified the arrested suspect as Tom Nandang, also known as Datukon Nandang, 52, temporarily residing Barangay Upper Glad 1, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Nandang is a registered voter of Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao and in fact seeking the town's mayoralty post of in next year’s election.

Oranza said agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Midsayap PNP and elements of the 34th Infantry Battalion jointly served the search warrant against Nandang at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Nandang did not resist arrest but vehemently denied he was into illegal drugs.

PDEA agents seized 10 huge sachets of suspected shabu estimated to be worth PHP5 million and a cal. 45 pistol from Nandang.

Nandang is now under PDEA custody while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 and illegal possession of firearms are being prepared against him.