  Thursday Oct, 21 2021 11:20:59 AM

Maguindanao mayoral aspirtant falls in NoCot anti-drug ops

Local News • 11:00 AM Thu Oct 21, 2021
17
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
Photos courtesy of Midsayap PNP

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato  – Anti-narcotics agents, backed by police and military forces, arrested Thursday morning a mayoral candidate for possession of illegal drugs.

Lt. Colonel Rolly Oranza, Midsayap town police chief, identified the arrested suspect as Tom Nandang, also known as Datukon Nandang, 52, temporarily residing Barangay Upper Glad 1, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Nandang is a registered voter of Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao and in fact seeking the town's mayoralty post of in next year’s election.

Oranza said agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Midsayap PNP and elements of the 34th Infantry Battalion jointly served the search warrant against Nandang at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Nandang did not resist arrest but vehemently denied he was into illegal drugs.

PDEA agents seized 10 huge sachets of suspected shabu estimated to be worth PHP5 million and a cal. 45 pistol from Nandang.

Nandang is now under PDEA custody while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 and illegal possession of firearms are being prepared against him.

May be an image of 2 people and people standing

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in SK, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line maintenance works, the Cotabato Light announces power interruption on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Sultan Kudarat...

Maguindanao mayoral aspirtant falls in NoCot anti-drug ops

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato  – Anti-narcotics agents, backed by police and military forces, arrested Thursday morning a mayoral candidate for...

BARMM renews partnership with UK, UNICEF to boost Covid-19 response

COTABATO CITY–The Bangsamoro Government, through the Ministry of Health, entered into a new partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) Government and...

BARMM vaccination rollout serves 481K individuals

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) reported Wednesday that almost half a million or...

2 alleged ‘investment scam’ agents nabbed in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two alleged “investment scam” agents in an entrapment...