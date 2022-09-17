  Saturday Sep, 17 2022 08:41:31 AM

Maguindanao plebiscite begins, some areas full of voters, others are not

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 08:15 AM Sat Sep 17, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of DXMS Radyo Bida

COTABATO CITY - More than one after voting starts, some areas in Maguindanao are filled with voters while other voting centers remain empty or have few voters coming in.

Radio DXMS reported that in Bugawas Elementary School in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, a huge crowd have showed up queueing and waiting for their turn to cast votes.

The National Movement for Free Elections reported low turnout in some schools in Buluan, Maguindanao as shown in this image below.

May be an image of 1 person, tree and outdoors

