Maguindanao plebiscite turnout 60-70 percent, says poll director

Voters in Bugasan Sur, Matanog wait for their turn to vote in Maguindanao plebiscite Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Nalfrel photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Commission on Elections Regional Director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Atty. Ray Sumalipao said the turnout of voters in today’s plebiscite in Maguindanao is about 60 to 70 percent.

“As of 12 noon, the turnout was at 56 percent so until 3 p.m. when voting closes, we expected between 60 to 70 percent,” Atty. Sumalipao said at 2 p.m.

“Generally peaceful, no single election related violence was reported as per Army and police officials statement,” Atty. Sumalipao said.

“I expect the manual counting and canvassing of voters will be over tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow, Sunday, we shall proclaim the official results,” he added.

