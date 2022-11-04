Maguindanao poll official survives gun attack

COTABATO CITY - A municipal election officer who was heading for home after a Friday prayer was shot and injured by still unidentified along a busy street here Friday noon.

Atty. Udtog Tago, Maguindanao provincial election supervisor, said the victim, Raufen Mangelen, election officer of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao was to buy banana at a roadside fruit stand along Gov. Gutierrez Avenue when attacked by a lone gunman.

Tago said Mangelen had just attended his Friday prayer and was on his way home but had a stop over to buy banana for his lunch when attacked at about 12:45 p.m.

Mangelen sustained two gunshot wound on his left arm and is now recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

Witinesses said they heard two gunshots and saw a man warding off an armed attacker using his arms.

“I don’t know if he has threats on his life,” Tago told reporters. “I don’t know if the attempt on his life was work related.”

He said Mangelen has not mentioned anything about threats when they were together in Barangay Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao for humanitarian mission to victims of typhoon Paeng.

Police investigation continues.