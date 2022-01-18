Maguindanao schools district supervisor shot dead in Tacurong

TACURONG CITY --- A gunman killed with an assault rifle the district education supervisor of Pandag town in Maguindanao in a daring attack here Monday night.

Javier Kamandi, Sr., district supervisor for Pandag of the education ministry of the Bangsamoro region, died on the spot.

He was on his way home driving his car when his attacker opened fire from a distance.

The suspect had escaped before responding volunteer watchmen could reach the scene.

Lt. Col. Joan Maganto, chief of the Tacurong City police, said Tuesday forensic experts and investigators found scattered in the crime scene spent 5.56 caliber bullet shells.

Maganto said they are still trying to identify the male culprit and his motive for killing Kamandi.