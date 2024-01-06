  Saturday Jan, 06 2024 09:45:03 AM

Maguindanao Sultan dies, 71

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 07:15 AM Sat Jan 6, 2024
70
By: 
Nash B. Maulana
SULTAN ABDULAZIZ Guiwan Mastura Kudarat V (contributed photo)

COTABATO CIYT - Sultan Abdulaziz Guiwan "Datu Salem" Mastura Kudarat V died early Friday. He was 75.

The sultan’s younger brother Prince Datu Mama Mastura said Sultan Datu Salem, who was born on December 5, 1945, died early Friday of a lingering pulmonary disorder he had been long medically diagnosed with.

Last November, Sultan Salem took part in an international online conference hosted the Care for Humanity calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine.

Sultan Mastura had told friends of what he said was the glad tidings that the Magindanao Sultanate became part of an international forum that he thought then was winning the transnational advocacy for peace in Gaza.

Before Sultan Mastura was crowned in 2005 as the 26th Sultan of Maguindanao, Datu Salem was genealogically the heir-apparent to his father the late Sultan Abdulaziz Giwan Mastura Kudarat IV. The tradition of succession had then been split to families laying legitimate claims to the throne since the time of siblings Sultan Bayanul Anwar and Sultan Muhammad Ja'far Sadiq Manamir in 1705.

Still, another instance of split reoccurred last July when a son of Sultan Benito of royal Iranun roots in Calanugas attempted to ascend to the throne.

In the genealogical list released by the Magindanao Sultanate, Sultan Salem Mastura is the 26th Sultan of Magindanao from Rajah Laut Buisan, the father of Philippine Muslim hero Sultan Muhammad Dipatuan Kudarat (1581 – 1671).

Most of those Sultans in the list are traceable on Wikipedia which cites as one of its sources the history book authored by the late Dr. Casar Adib Majul titled, “The Muslims in the Philippines” (1973). Majul was an eminent Muslim scholar and the first dean of the University of the Philippines Institute of Islamic Studies. Nash B. Maulana

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao Sultan dies, 71

COTABATO CIYT - Sultan Abdulaziz Guiwan "Datu Salem" Mastura Kudarat V died early Friday. He was 75. The sultan’s younger brother Prince Datu Mama...

Pulis naaresto, P4-M shabu nakumpiska sa Cotabato City drug buy bust

HULI ang isang kasapi ng Philippine National Police at isa pang indibidwal sa ikinasang drug buy bust operation ng PDEA at PNP, pasado alas 7:00 ng...

6th ID, JTF Central to intensify military ops vs threat groups in its AOR

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – The leadership of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central reaffirms its commitment to...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 5, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   MOH-BARMM, inirekomenda ang pag-inom ng oral rehydration solution matapos ang pagtama ng cholera sa Talayan sa Maguindanao...

Ex-Moro rebels get fishing boats, gears from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government has provided a group of former Moro rebels now being reintegrated to society with essential support to...