Maguindanao Sur ambush leaves 8-month old girl dead, hurts 4 others

Peace and Order • 13:00 PM Tue Mar 28, 2023
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato

DATU HOFER, Maguindanao del Sur  – An eight month old baby girl was killed and four others were injured in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen on Monday night here, police here said.

Capt. Ramillo Serame, municipal police chief of Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur, identified the victim as Hamdi Mamadra, 8.

Injured were the girl’s father, Sadam Mamadra Mamasainged, his wife Faira, and two other children, all residents of Datu Hofer town.

Serame said the victims were all on board a tricycle, locally known as “payong-payong” driven by Sadam and heading from home from a nearby Mosque.

As they reached Sitio Bagurot, Barangay Tuayan Mother, unidentified gunmen on board a motorbike opened fire on them at about 7 p.m.

Responding police rushed the survivors to Maguindanao provincial hospital.

Serame said manhunt had been launched.

Police investigators said the motive of the attack could be “rido” (family feud) but investigation continues. 

