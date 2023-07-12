Maguindanao Sur ex-vice mayor slain in ambush

TACURONG CITY – Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed Wednesday in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat a former vice of Maguindanao del Sur town.

Major Jhethro Doligas, Lambayong town police chief, identified the victims as Sittie Jinn Utto Lumenda, former vice mayor of Rajah Buayan town who died from bullet wounds in the head.

Her father, Datu Jonathan Lumenda who was with her, was critically injured and is now undergoing medication in a hospital here.

Doligas said the former vice mayor, also a health worker, was driving the family owned Toyota Hi-Lux (ABC-6348) when unidenfied gunmen waylaid them at 1 p.m. in Barangay Pingguiaman, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms the senseless killing of former vice mayor Lumenda,” Doligas said.

Police remained clueless as to the motive of the ambush. Pursuit operation is ongoing as of posting.