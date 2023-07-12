  Wednesday Jul, 12 2023 03:47:24 PM

Maguindanao Sur ex-vice mayor slain in ambush

Local News • 15:00 PM Wed Jul 12, 2023
57
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Civilians who first to arrive at the crime scene view the victims of daylight ambush in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. (Photo from DXMS via Jada Mt)

TACURONG CITY  – Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed Wednesday in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat a former vice of Maguindanao del Sur town.

Major Jhethro Doligas, Lambayong town police chief, identified the victims as Sittie Jinn Utto Lumenda, former vice mayor of Rajah Buayan town who died from bullet wounds in the head.

Her father, Datu Jonathan Lumenda who was with her, was critically injured and is now undergoing medication in a hospital here.

Doligas said the former vice mayor, also a health worker, was driving the family owned Toyota Hi-Lux (ABC-6348) when unidenfied gunmen waylaid them at 1 p.m. in Barangay Pingguiaman, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

“We condemn in strongest possible terms the senseless killing of former vice mayor Lumenda,” Doligas said.

Police remained clueless as to the motive of the ambush.  Pursuit operation is ongoing as of posting. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao Sur ex-vice mayor slain in ambush

TACURONG CITY  – Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed Wednesday in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat a former vice of Maguindanao del Sur town....

Rainy BARMM, Sox, Zambo peninsula on Wednesday morning

Weather Today | Issued at 4:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Synopsis: At 3:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all...

PH, Brunei pledge stronger defense, peace process cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam pledged to continue beefing up their defense cooperation and maintaining the gains of the peace...

2 warehouse men dead, co-worker hurt in landslide

PAGADIAN CITY - Two warehouse workers perished while another was badly injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak here at past 4:00 p.m. Monday...

North Cotabato flash floods damages hit P35 million

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less than P35...