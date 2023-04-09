Maguindanao Sur Gov. Mangudadatu opposes appointment of Minister Macacua as OIC gov of Maguindanao Norte

BULUAN, Maguindanao – Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu has expressed opposition to the appointment of Abduraof Macacua as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

Macacua, former senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), was named by Pres. Marcos as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte with former Maguindanao Vice Gov. Bai Ainee Sinsuat as OIC vice governor.

Pres. Marcos also named Gov. Mangudadatu as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Sur and Board Member Nathaniel Midtimbang as OIC vice governor.

Macacua took his oath of office before Pres. Marcos in Malacanang on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Mangudadatu issued his appeal in a Facebook audio-video statement released on Sunday morning.

"I respectfully request your good self and your good office to kindly reconsider your decision in regards to the appointment of Abdulraof Macacua as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte,” Gov. Mangudadatu said.

In asking reconsideration, Mangudadatu said said "there is no vacant position there in that needs any appointment."

She stressed that her assumption as governor of Maguindanao del Sur and that of Bai Ainee Sinsuat as governor of Maguindanao del Sur were legal and based on RA 11550, the law that divided Maguindanao.

“Our assumption to office was proper and accordance with RA 11550," she stressed.

Present during the public statement via Agila ng Maguindanao Facebook page were Vice Gov. Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur, Gov. Ainee Sinsuat and Vice Gov. Shariffudin Mastura.

“Apela naming sa inyo mahal na presidente, huwag magpadala sa sulsol, lalong lalo na kung wala itong basehan, sundin natin ang batas, ang batas na RA 11550,” she told the President in her statement.

“Umaaple ako sa inyo mahal na president, maiksi lamang po ang Republic Act 11550 section 9, actually two pages lang po yan mahal na presidente para hindi po kayo ma-mislead ng iyong mga tauhan,” she added.

Mangudadatu stressed that government institutions like the Department of Budget and Management and Land Bank of the Philippines have recognized the corporation existence of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

OIC Gov. Macacua is expected to officially assume office on April 11 as the acting head of Maguindanao del Norte.

It remained unclear where he will temporarily hold office.

Maguindanao del Norte is composed of the provinces of Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay.