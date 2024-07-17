Maguindanao Sur now under state of calamity due to massive floods 

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao del Sur provincial board approved has approved this afternoon a resolution putting the entire province under state of calamity due to massive flooding that submerged 17 of 22 municipalities and affected over 60,000 families.

Tim Ambolodto, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said the PDRRMC, chaired by Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, has recommended placing the province under calamity to allow the provincial government to use its calamity funds.

A total of 123 villages in 17 of 24 towns in Maguindanao del Sur remained underwater due to light to heavy downpours the past days in the province and nearby areas.

Maguindanao Sur is located at the upper portion of Liguasan marsh that served as a catch basin of flood water from Bukidnon, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces.

The floods have claimed the life of a 22-year-old man who drowned in Barangay Damalasak, Pagalungan, Maguindanao on Sunday while trying to save his cow. Ambolodto said the cost of damages to civilian properties, agriculture and animals is yet to be determined.

Photos below courtesy of Jess M. Ali.