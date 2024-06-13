  Thursday Jun, 13 2024 07:07:13 PM

Maguindanao Sur village chair killed in gun attack

Peace and Order • 17:30 PM Thu Jun 13, 2024
57
By: 
Drema Quitayen Bravo
Mama Buat, village chairman of Barangay Buayan in Datu Salibo. Maguindanao del Sur. (shared photo)

COTABATO CITY - An incumbent village chairman died on the spot in a gun onslaught in Pagatin village, Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur around 11 a.m. Thursday, a police official said.

Colonel Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, identified the victim as Mama Buat, village chairman of Barangay Buayan in Datu Salibo.

In an interview with Datu Salibo Municipal Police Chief Lieutenant Victor Lim, he said that the victim had just arrived at his son’s residence when two unknown assailants armed with unidentified firearms onboard gray minivan shot him several times.

“He attended a meeting from the town hall, about 300 meters from the crime scene when gunned down by the suspects,” Lim said.

The village head succumbed to death due to several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Pagatin village is about 10 kilometers away from Barangay Buayan.

Lim said that the family of Chairman Buat is still reluctant to provide information about the incident.

Police found 17 fired bullets in the crime scene.

The motive of the crime is yet to be determined by the authorities.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao Sur village chair killed in gun attack

COTABATO CITY - An incumbent village chairman died on the spot in a gun onslaught in Pagatin village, Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur around...

Lanao Sur cops arrest 2 drug peddlers, seize over P300K shabu in separate ops

MARAWI CITY - Two drug peddlers were arrested during separate anti-drug operations conducted by the provincial drug enforcement unit of the ...

Lady security guard killed in Cotabato City gun attack

COTABATO CITY - A gunman killed with three pistol shots an off-duty female security guard inside her room in a boarding house in Barangay Rosary...

‘Bangsamoro women can lead,’ says women groups on BARMM 2025 polls

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro women representatives from various organizations convened in a forum to discuss strategies for strengthening their...

BARMM health workers get stalled incentives benefits

COTABATO CITY - The office of the newly designated Bangsamoro health minister has started releasing the unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of...