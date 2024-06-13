Maguindanao Sur village chair killed in gun attack

COTABATO CITY - An incumbent village chairman died on the spot in a gun onslaught in Pagatin village, Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur around 11 a.m. Thursday, a police official said.

Colonel Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, identified the victim as Mama Buat, village chairman of Barangay Buayan in Datu Salibo.

In an interview with Datu Salibo Municipal Police Chief Lieutenant Victor Lim, he said that the victim had just arrived at his son’s residence when two unknown assailants armed with unidentified firearms onboard gray minivan shot him several times.

“He attended a meeting from the town hall, about 300 meters from the crime scene when gunned down by the suspects,” Lim said.

The village head succumbed to death due to several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Pagatin village is about 10 kilometers away from Barangay Buayan.

Lim said that the family of Chairman Buat is still reluctant to provide information about the incident.

Police found 17 fired bullets in the crime scene.

The motive of the crime is yet to be determined by the authorities.