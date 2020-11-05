Maguindanao town exec realigns funds to buy farmers' palay

The local government of UPi in Maguindanao has become the first town in the province, and probably in the region, that make use of local funds to buy farmers’ produce in the face of continued drop in buying price of palay.

“This is part of the measures to ease the burden of farmers who have been complaining of unbelievable buying price of their products, especially during the pandemic,” Upi Mayor Ramon Piang said in an interview.

Upi has been known as corn capital of Maguindanao as well as palay.

But its farmers have been crying for help due to slumping palay procurement prices and the National Food Authority (NFA) does not buy local rice due to oversupply.

Buying price of palay by private traders could range from P10 to P12 a kilo with the highest buying price at P14.

“Kawawa talaga kami, lugi pa kasi kung minsan P10 minsan or P11 pesos na lang ang buying, hindi na mabawi ang capital, eh kami kami nag menor muna magbili sa farmers kay wala man kami magawa”, said Salama Malang, a farmer who is also into buy and sell business in Barangay Borongutan Upi.

Mayor Piang said the LGU is planning to buy farmers’ palay at P17.50 to P18 pesos per kilo of palay or unrefined rice.

“I met with our town civil society groups and they discussed the plight of the farmers, we discussed how to help them and I decided to realign remaining funds amounting to P7 million pesos to establish a local purchase program with a reasonable price,” Piang said.

The funds came from the Staff Development Fund, usually used for the team building, out-of-town trainings of staff and the remaining calamity fund usually used to purchase rice and other relief items to be given to calamity hit areas.

“It’s a part of Covid recovery program kasi yung farmers natin Covid victim din ito so kung hindi sila ma-save dito talagang dehado sila”, he said.

The Upi LGU, through its business development division, will work on buying and selling of palay like how the NFA operates.

Piang said that they will impose a ceiling price of 35 pesos per kilo of well-milled rice being sold in public markets.

“We are the buyers and so on we control the price, we have tied up with storage facility to accommodate tons of locally purchased rice soon,” Piang stressed.

He said that with this project they are helping the farmers and they are helping also the consumers to buy staple food at low cost.

At present retail price could range from P40 to P50 pesos depending on the quality of rice.

Imported rice now flooded most public markets in big cities.

Farmer groups all over the country believed the culprit is the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) which allowed unimpeded rice importation in the country since last year.

The NFA has limited capacity to procure rice while traders delay purchases of local rice in anticipation of imported rice coming in. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)