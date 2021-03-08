Maguindanao town to have municipal hall

TALAYAN, Maguindanao - Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today led the ground breaking for the construction of of 2-sstorey town hall building here, Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo, BARMM interior and local government minister, said Minister Ebrahim was accompanied by Mayor Ali Midtimbang.

The project is funded by the Office of the Chief Minister and is being implemented by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government.

Sinarimbo said the project aims to contribute to better governance in the LGUs by providing them with a permanent and more accessible government center where people may access the services of the LGUs.

MILG is also set to build town halls for other LGUs in the region.