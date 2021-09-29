Maguindanao vice mayoral aspirant unhurt in ambush, escort dies, another hurt

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN, Maguindnao – An unarmed escort of a Maguindanao vice mayoral aspirant was killed, another was injured in a highway ambush here Wednesday noon.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police provincial director, said Sam Zailon Esmael of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota pick-up vehicle, escaped unhurt but one of his armed escorts was not as lucky.

The unidentified escort who was sitting outside, at the back, of the pick-up truck died on the spot. Another escort, also seated at the back, was injured.

Initial investigation conducted by Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipal police office said one of the two suspects on board a motorcycle opened fire on the victims along the Crossing Salbo-Dapiawan highway, particularly in Barangay Elian at past 12 noon.

Esmael was eyeing the vice mayoral post of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao although he is yet to file his certificate of candidacy.

In 2019, Esmael run for mayor of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao but did not make it. His electoral protest that remained unsolved to date.

Police said manhunt was on going.