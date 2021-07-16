Maguindanao vows to end Moro’s misery in flooded areas

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu on Thursday has ordered the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to look for quick and permanent solution to the recurring floods in Datu Salibo and nearby towns.

At the same time, Gov. Mangudadatu also enjoined all the people of the towns of Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Datu Piang “to be part of the solution than mere spectators of this decades old problem.”

“I ordered the engineering office to open the passageways of water within the marsh so it will not overflow toward the road and residential areas,” Gov. Mangudadatu said.

She sought for understanding from the people who will be affected during the engineering works that will take some time “so this problem will not recur anymore.”

“I need your understanding, the provincial government of Maguindanao is determined to address this with permanent answers,” the governor said in an interview.

Specifically, Gov. Mangudadatu’s directive to Datu Parok Mlok and Engr. Hadji Esmael of Maguidnanao engineering office was to find solution and put an end to people’s daily hardship.

She also directed OIC provincial agriculturist Monib Usman to attend to the needs of farmer-families to be affected by the rehabilitation.

“Do not allow the water hyacinth to build up and preent the normal flow of water in the marsh,” Mangudadatu directed Engr. Mlok and Engr. Esmael.

The provincial engineering team proceeded Wednesday the flooded areas to assess the situation and put an end to peoples’ misery.