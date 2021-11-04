  Thursday Nov, 04 2021 11:59:03 AM

Maguindanaon soldier killed by amok in Tagum

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:00 AM Thu Nov 4, 2021
43
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- One of the two soldiers killed by a companion who went berserk in their headquarters in Tagum City was a Maguindanaon whose family resides here. 

Technical Sgt. Sandatu Tuma of the Army’s 10th Civil Military Operations Battalion died in a hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

He and the other fatality, Major Franklin Embat, were shot with an assault rifle by a companion, Staff Sgt. Arvin Bureros. 

Bureros was reportedly restive and seemed so agitated prior to the incident. 

Another officer, Major Mineheart Maliaoao, was injured in the attack, now recuperating in a hospital.

Embat, who sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, perished ahead of Tuma.

Bureros reportedly escaped after the attack and has since been at large.

He was declared dead on arrival in a hospital where he was rushed by personnel of the 10th CMO Battalion.   

The victims all belong to the 10th CMO Battalion under the 10th Infantry Division of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

The 10th CMO Battalion headquarters is located in Barangay San Agustin in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Captain Mark Anthony Tito, spokesperson of 10th ID, was quoted in reports by radio stations here Wednesday as saying that Bureros hails from Kapalong,  Davao del Norte.

He said Bureros casually approached the victims who were together in a kiosk at one spot in their battalion command post and, without warning, shot them with his service R4 assault rifle.

Tito said the 10th ID is cooperating with the on-going investigation on the incident by the Tagum City police under Lt. Col. Ruth Dizon.

Companions of the slain Tuma and Embat had told probers they heard Bureros yell “tapusin na natin ito” before gunshots rang through their battalion command post compound in Barangay Agustin. 

Relatives of Tuma in Cotabato City and in Maguindanao have called on the 10th ID and the Tagum City police to help them secure justice for their slain kin, a father to a grade school child by a Maguindanaon spouse. (John Felix Unson) 

 
 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

372 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen, 10 die

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 03, 2021 (6:00pm) FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-...

Maguindanaon soldier killed by amok in Tagum

COTABATO CITY --- One of the two soldiers killed by a companion who went berserk in their headquarters in Tagum City was a Maguindanaon whose family...

NPA leader, 7 men yield to Army in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao –  Military officials in Central Mindanao region said communist movement in the province continue to dwindle as a...

Philhealth 12 donates desk top computers

KORONADAL CITY - PhiHealth Regional Office XII through its Disposal Committee handed over 23 units desktop computers during the turn over ceremony...

Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up, nadisgrasya sa Kabacan, North Cotabato

LOOK: Bumaliktad ang isang pick-up truck at nahulog sa palayan matapos masangkot sa vehicular crash sa Sitio Lumayong, Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan,...