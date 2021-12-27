  Monday Dec, 27 2021 08:28:06 PM

Malacanang: Mayor Roquero stays as Pigcawayan mayor

Local News • 16:15 PM Mon Dec 27, 2021
79
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA
Pigcawayan Mayor Jean Dino Roquero in Malacanang. (file)

"The decision dated 14 September 2021 and Resolution dated 04 November 2021 of the Sangguniang Panglalawigan of North Cotabato (suspending Mayor Jean Dino Roquero) are hereby REVERSED and SET ASIDE."

This was the order of Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea on the preventive suspension order issued by the provincial board of North Cotabato against Pigcawayan Mayor Jean Dino Roquero who was facing administrative charges before the provincial legislative body.

Malacanang's order came out on Dec. 21 but only recieved and made public by the office of Mayor Roquero on Monday, Dec. 27.

Roquero said with the order from Malacanang, he will remain as the town mayor and legal signatory of all financial transactions of the local government.

North Governor Nancy Catamco, in her FB posts, lauded the Office of the President for rendering justice not only to Mayor Roquero but to the Pigcawayanons as well.

Catamco is asking all agencies of government to implement the Decision of the President as the same is immediately FINAL and EXECUTORY.

