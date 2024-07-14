Malacanang officials visit flood affected Maguindanao del Norte, other areas in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), arrived in the municipality of Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, one of the heavily-flooded areas in Mindanao due to the southwest monsoon.

He received updates from Matanog Mayor Zohria Bansil-Guro on the extent of damages brought about by the floods that hit Sitio Campo Uno, Barangay Bugasan Sur, Matanog on July 9.

Earlier, Ladameo and Gatchalian were briefed on the situation on the ground upon their arrival Saturday morning at Air Force Tactical Operations Group 12 office in Awang Airport, Datu Odin Sinsaut, Maguindanao del Sur.

“We are here to ensure that the needs of our people are met swiftly and effectively,” Gatchalian told BARMM officials headed by Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abduraof Macacua and Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao.

Severn were confirmed dead in BARMM due to flashfloods, according to disaster officials.

The three day intermittent rains triggered flashfloods not only in BARMM but also in North Cotabato's low lying areas, Maguindanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Zamboanga City and Zamboanga peninsula.

“In line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, we continue to coordinate with the concerned LGUs to determine the actual extent of the weather disturbance and to identify other interventions that can be provided to the affected families to ensure that they can cope with the effects of the southwest monsoon,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said on Sunday.

Dumlao assured the affected LGUs that the agency has enough relief supplies to augment their resources for their constituents.

“We have already provided more than P2.5 million in relief aid, from the combined resources of the DSWD Field Office-9, LGUs, and non-government organizations, to the affected families,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Based on the July 13 report of DSWD Field Office-9, some 5,092 families or 18,875 individuals from 30 barangays in Zamboanga Del Norte and Zamboanga Del Sur were affected by the continuous heavy downpour and flooding incidents.