Man jailed for bomb joke in GenSantos airport

KORONADAL CITY - A passenger bound for Manila was arrested Sunday at the Gen. Santos International Airport for cracking joke about a bomb.

Members of PNP Aviation Security Group 12 did not identify the man but he was barred from board the Gen. Santos-Manila flight.

While police personnel were conducting physical inspection of his baggage, a man told the police officer "you can take my bag there might be a bomb inside, sorry joke only."

The police officer was not happy and arrested the man for violating Presidential Decree 1727 o Anti-Bomb Joke Law.

The suspect is facing 5 years in jail and a penalty of P40,000 for violating PD 1727.