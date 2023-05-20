Man nabbed in Lebak for indiscriminate firing

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat – Police here arrested a man for firing his unlicensed gun in Purok Mahogany 1, Barangay Aurelio Freiris Sr.

Lieutenant Colonel Julius R Malcontento, Lebak Municipal Police Station chief, identified the man as “Alias Amer,” a resident of Barnagay Meti, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguidanao Norte, who fired his caliber .45 pistol on Wednesday night.

Further search led to the recovery of suspected illegal drugs worth P1,000.

Malcontento said the gunman could not explain why he fired his unlicensed gun.

Charges for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), have been filed against Amer now detained at Lebak MPS lock-up cell.