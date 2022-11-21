Man with rifles nabbed at past midnight in Datu Odin Sinsuat

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao - Alerto police arrested Sunday night a man who acted suspiciously while drive a mini-van and approaching a police checkpoint in Barnagay Dalican here.

Lt. Colonel Nelson Madiwo, municipal police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, said police operatives arrested Norodin Kasan Lumanggal, 37 years old, a resident of Barangay Dinaig, Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Seized from his van were one Colt AR-15 Riffle, one M16 Elisco rifle, extra magazines loaded with bullets, handheld radios and two mobile phones.

Madiwo said police officers, back by soldiers, were conducting anti-criminality campaign when they noticed a mini-van approaching the checkpoint at past 1 a.m. Sunday. The van stopped in a dimly lit area that made the police suspicious.

The driver, according to Madiwo, alighted from the car and proceeded to a roadside carwash.

When confronted, Lumanggal claimed he was an escort of an unnamed education official in Maguindanao.

Madiwo said he asked Lumanggal to submit the van for inspection. It was then the police found long firearms inside ng car.

The suspect is now detained at Datu Odin Sinsuat police station custodial facility.