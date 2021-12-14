Man stabs to death cop in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – A police officer in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat was killed hours after he was attacked by a man while he was taking his dinner Monday night.

In a report to Brig. Gen. Alex Tagum, police regional director for Soccsksargen region, Major Alexander de Pedro, chief of Esperanza municipal police office, said the attack against Staff Sgt. Victor Araño occurred at 7 p.m. inside the kitchen of the town police station.

Araño, police investigator of Esperanza police station was stabbed several times in his chest by Jessy Ferrer, a laborer and resident of Barangay Saliao, Esperanza. The suspect was under the influence of liquor when he allegedly committed the crime.

De Pedro said Ferrer was hauled to the police station after residents complained of his misbehavior due to his being drunk. While in the police station, Ferrer quitely took a knife and stabbed Arano who is a resident of Koronadal City.

After the attack, Ferrer escaped and barged inside a house nearby where he held hostage two persons. Police remained clueless as to the real motive of the attack.

The police, according to Tagum, negotiated and successfully convinced Ferrer to surrender and turned in his knife.

However, while he was being handcuffed, he grabbed the firearm of a police officer, forcing other law enforcers to neutralize him. He was shot and injured. Ferrer later died in the hospital.

Investigation continues.