Man, woman, child slain in Cotabato City ambush

Peace and Order • 15:15 PM Tue Apr 13, 2021
John M. Unson
Scene of the Crime operatives conduct post crime probe near LR Sebastian Elementary School in Barangay RH-XI, Cotabato City. (Photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera)

COTABATO CITY --- Three were killed, one of them a grade school child, in an ambush at a residential area here at about 10:00 Tuesday.

The victims were together in a green Toyota Vios car en route to somewhere when they were attacked by gunmen while motoring through a busy thoroughfare Barangay Rosary Heights 11 in west of the city.

Col. Rommel Javier, director of the Cotabato City police, said responding probers have identified the two adults killed in the ambush as Norma Dalimbang Sapi and Ali Abdulrahim Tamal, who both died on the spot.

The third victim, a child, also died instantly from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has directed the city police to tap the support of barangay officials in identifying the culprits.

Dalimbang and Tamal were residents of Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat and Shariff Aguak towns, respectively. Probers have theorized initially that the culprits possibly have a grudge with either Dalimbang or Tamal, both Maguindanaons. 

