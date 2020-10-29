  Thursday Oct, 29 2020 06:57:46 AM

In Manila MinDA Tienda: BARMM booth big hit

TOURISM • 05:30 AM Thu Oct 29, 2020
20
By: 
MinDA Sec. Emmanuel Piñol
(Photos by Jimm Musa, Mindanao Development Authority.)

Impressive!

BANGSAMORO BOOTH BIG HIT

IN MinDA TIENDA IN MANILA

The nascent Bangsamoro Autonomous Government was the undisputed Star in the recent MinDA Tienda in Manila which displayed the beauty and bounty of Mindanao.

From the well-presented booth to the unique products, the Bangsamoro booth was literally mobbed by enthusiastic Metro Manila buyers.

Handcrafted artisan products, fruits, dried fish and rare marine products like Sea Mantis, Coconut Crabs, huge groupers, lobsters and mud crabs weighing over one kilo, drew the admiration of Manileños, including Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

By the second day, the marine products section of the BARMM booth was wiped clean with people still asking for more.

The participation of the young autonomous government was fully supported by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim and Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mohammad Yacob.

The BARMM booth displayed the still undiscovered beauty and bounty of the Bangsamoro Region.

MinDA Tienda in Manila is a joint project of the City of Manila and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) with the support of the BARMM and other local government units

#BeautyBountyOfMindanao!

#DiscoverTheBangsamoro!

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases, 33 recoveries, 3 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-three patients from the provinces comprising the Soccsksargen region have recovered from the novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (...

In Manila MinDA Tienda: BARMM booth big hit

Impressive! BANGSAMORO BOOTH BIG HIT IN MinDA TIENDA IN MANILA The nascent Bangsamoro Autonomous Government was the undisputed Star in the...

Protecting human rights key to Church’s mission, says new Filipino cardinal

The country’s new cardinal said that protecting human rights is neither optional nor secondary but must be at the heart of the Church’s mission....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City  3...