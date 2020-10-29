In Manila MinDA Tienda: BARMM booth big hit

Impressive!

BANGSAMORO BOOTH BIG HIT

IN MinDA TIENDA IN MANILA

The nascent Bangsamoro Autonomous Government was the undisputed Star in the recent MinDA Tienda in Manila which displayed the beauty and bounty of Mindanao.

From the well-presented booth to the unique products, the Bangsamoro booth was literally mobbed by enthusiastic Metro Manila buyers.

Handcrafted artisan products, fruits, dried fish and rare marine products like Sea Mantis, Coconut Crabs, huge groupers, lobsters and mud crabs weighing over one kilo, drew the admiration of Manileños, including Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

By the second day, the marine products section of the BARMM booth was wiped clean with people still asking for more.

The participation of the young autonomous government was fully supported by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim and Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mohammad Yacob.

The BARMM booth displayed the still undiscovered beauty and bounty of the Bangsamoro Region.

MinDA Tienda in Manila is a joint project of the City of Manila and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) with the support of the BARMM and other local government units

#BeautyBountyOfMindanao!

#DiscoverTheBangsamoro!