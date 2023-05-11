Maranaos glad with resolution of governor’s ambush

COTABATO CITY - The governor of Lanao del Sur and his relatives were elated with the police’s prompt closure to his near fatal ambush last February 17 in Maguing town that left four of his companions dead.

Cases had been filed against the gunmen who attacked then the convoy of Gov. Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr. in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

The leader of the ambushers, the recalcitrant Oscar Capal Gandawali, perished in a gunfight with policemen who tried to arrest him last week in an operation in Barangay Pilimoknan in Maguing that turned awry when he resisted.

“I am grateful to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office for the rigid investigation on the incident, which is a step forward in our quest for justice,” Adiong said Wednesday.

Adiong, a scion of Lanao del Sur’s politically-influential Adiong ang Alonto clans, said he will never resort to retaliations to set an example that his constituents in all of Lanao del Sur 39 towns and in Marawi City, the capital of the province, can emulate.

Adiong and his escorts were on their way to Wao, Lanao del Sur when Gandawali and his followers, positioned at one side of the highway in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing, shot their vehicles with M14 and M16 assault rifles.

Adiong and his office aide, Ali Tabao, were badly wounded in the attack that left four others, backup vehicle driver Hassanor Pundaodaya and their police escorts, Staff Sergeant Mohammad Jurai Mipanga Adiong, Cpl. Johanie Lawi Sumandar and Cpl. Jalil Ampuan Cosain, dead.

“We shall leave everything to the judiciary,” Adiong said

Lanao del accounts for most cases of still unresolved clan wars, called “rido” in the local vernaculars, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that also covers Maguindanao Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi, Cotabato and Lamitan.

Naguib Sinarimbo, who is BARMM’s local government minister, said Wednesday he is thankful to Adiong for his non-confrontational stance despite his having been nearly killed in an ambush in Maguing.

“His restraint is admirable. His relatives are towing the line. It is good,” Sinarimbo said.