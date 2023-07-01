Marawi cops nabbed 2 drug peddlers, seize P346K worth of meth

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - An intelligence-driven checkpoint operation conducted by joint personnel of anti-drug police units, mobile force company and Marawi City PNP had resulted to the arrest of two High Value Individual drug suspects at about 1:30PM Thursday in Barangay Sugod, Marawi City, police said.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the suspects, identified as Rasul Unte Sarip and Esmail Guro Pacabi, both male and tagged as high-value individuals, were onboard their Yamaha Mio Aerox black motorcycle without plate number when flagged down by police personnel manning the checkpoint.

Moreover, when one of the suspects opened his sling bag to show his identification card and other documents, the verifier saw in plain view one parcel in broken-sealed packaging containing substance of suspected Shabu. Immediately, police personnel conducted thorough search on them and recovered from their possession the following:

Two pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 51 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu estimated to cost P346,800.00; two pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 15.5 grams of suspected shabu worth Php 105,400.00; nine pcs of assorted identification cards; motorcycle registration documents; one unit of colored black Yamaha Mio Aerox with no attached plate numbers; one Black sling bag; and other non-drug pieces of evidence.

The arrested suspects were apprised of their constitutional rights in a dialect known to them and were brought to PHQ Lanao del Sur PPO along with the confiscated pieces of evidence for filing of appropriate charges and proper disposition.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, PRO BAR regional director, lauded the operating troops for this intel-driven accomplishment in an effort to thwart motorcycle-riding suspects and to deter their intentions to perpetrate lawless activities in the region.