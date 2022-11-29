  Tuesday Nov, 29 2022 09:11:35 PM

In Marawi, first wife murdered husband’s second wife

Local News • 17:15 PM Tue Nov 29, 2022
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA

MARAWI CITY  – A 40-year-old woman shot dead a 15-year-old second wife of her husband in this Islamic City of the Philippines on Monday.

The Marawi City police office named the victim as “Jade” (not her real name) and the suspect as Cess (not her real name).

Police said jealousy pushed the woman (the first wife) to shot dead the second wife, a resident of Calanogas, Lanao del Sur when they, by chanced met in this city.

The husband, the first wife and the second wife met in the former’s home with his original wife.

An argument ensued that ended with a gunburst.

The suspect, a resident of Marawi City, quickly fled after she reportedly shot Jade in the head.

The husband rushed his second wife to Amai Pakpak Medical Center Hospital but later expired. Police said a pursuit operation led to the arrest of the woman who yielded the murder pistol, a caliber .45 pistol.

Investigators learned that Cess allegedly warned her husband not to try polygyny (man marrying more than one woman).

Police said the husband and the first wife had an agreement that he will never marry again.

The first wife showed no remorse, investigators said. Islam allows a man to marry up to four wives with the blessings of the first and original wife. 

