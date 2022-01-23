  Sunday Jan, 23 2022 12:03:28 PM

Marawi residents rebuild homes amid gov’t rehab efforts

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:15 AM Sun Jan 23, 2022
By: 
Lade Jean Kabagani
MARAWI REHAB. An aerial shot of the rehabilitation of Marawi City's ground zero, also known as the most affected area, in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy of DHSUD)

MANILA – Building permits have been released to 865 internally displaced families in Marawi City, allowing them to start the reconstruction of their war-torn houses inside the most devastated area, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) reported on Friday.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, the TFBM chairperson, said 2,418 families from Sectors 1 to 7, composed of 15 villages, applied for building permits.

"They are ready to have their houses constructed provided they have the final requirements. So, everything is moving forward and we are optimistic that we can reach our target very soon,” he said in a statement Friday.

Del Rosario lauded the TFBM's implementing agencies for their massive rehabilitation efforts in the area, despite going through various challenges caused by the pandemic and inclement weather.

"I can see that all the implementing agencies are doing their part, and with the updates given to me on Wednesday, everything is going smooth,” he said.

Del Rosario said the government is fast-tracking all projects to meet at least 95 percent of its target before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term.

“Most projects will be completed by June 30, 2022. But of course, there are some projects that will have to be completed by the end of the year. But I am confident that all these projects, maybe 90 (percent) to 95 percent, will be completed but a few projects will continue,” he added.

During his visit to Marawi City on Thursday, del Rosario graced the inauguration of the Agus 3 Pumping Bridge and the Lilod Madaya Barangay Complex.

He also inspected the construction of a 15-hectare sanitary landfill.

Construction is in full blast at the Sarimanok Sports Complex, Marawi Convention Center, Grand Padian Market with ice plant, and Lake Lanao Promenade.

Already in their final stages of completion are the Peace Memorial, Marawi Museum, and School of Living Traditions at Rizal Park.

Government forces overthrew the Islamic State-affiliated terrorists in what is now widely known as the Marawi Siege of 2017 but it flattened the city and left thousands homeless. (PNA)

