Marawi trader jailed for unlicensed guns

COTABATO CITY - The police clamped down a popular merchant from whose house in Marawi City law-enforcement agents found unlicensed firearms Tuesday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Wednesday the businessman, Mahid Dipatuan, is now in the custody of the field office in the province of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro region.

The operation that resulted in the confiscation of a .380 caliber Star pistol and a shotgun from Dipatuan was a joint initiative of CIDG agents based in Lanao del Sur, personnel of the Marawi City Police Office, units under Bongcayao and operatives from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Bongcayao said the CIDG-BAR agents who led the search for firearms in Dipatuan’s residence in Barangay Bangco in Marawi City on Tuesday morning had a written order from the Regional Trial Court Branch 12, dated October 17, 2022.

The warrant was signed by Judge Alberto Quinto, according to Bongcayao.