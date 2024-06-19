Marcos accepts Sara's resignation as DepEd secretary

MANILA – Vice President Sara Duterte stepped down as education secretary and vice chairperson of the government’s anti-communist task force, Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil, Duterte went to Malacañang at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday to tender her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Garafil added that the Vice President did not provide a reason for her resignation

“She [Duterte] declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President. We thank her for her service,” Garafil said, noting that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. accepted Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet.

Marcos appointed Duterte as education secretary upon their assumption to office on June 30, 2022.

Marcos and Duterte ran and won convincingly under the UniTeam Coalition in the 2022 election.

In a speech at the DepEd Main Office in Pasig City, Duterte assured an orderly transition as she confirmed her resignation.

“Ano mang kwento, kahit gaano kaganda ay sadyang nagtatapos rin (Whatever story, no matter how good, still comes to an end). Earlier today, June 19, 2024, I sought an audience with the President and tendered my resignation as the Secretary of Education effective July 19, 2024,” she said.

“I have given my 30-day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefit of the next secretary,” she added.

Duterte expressed her gratitude for the support of all teachers, non-teaching personnel, local government units, and private stakeholders as she pushed for reforms in the education sector.

She also vowed to continue advocating for the rights and welfare of all teachers and learners in the country.

Under Duterte’s leadership, the DepEd has launched its MATATAG Agenda to address challenges in the quality of the education sector.

The MATATAG Agenda stands for MAke the curriculum relevant to produce competent and job-ready, active, and responsible citizens; TAke steps to accelerate delivery of basic education facilities and services; TAke good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning environment; and Give support to teachers to teach better.

Education as tool vs. insurgency

Duterte's stint at the DepEd was marked by ongoing efforts to improve the country's educational system, considered one of the important tools in combating local communist insurgency, NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said.

"She spearheaded various programs aimed at improving the quality of education and making it more accessible, thereby addressing one of the key factors contributing to local conflicts," Torres said. "Her leadership has also emphasized the importance of education as a vital component in combating insurgency."

Torres thanked Duterte for her "invaluable contributions and leadership," saying dedication to the task force has resulted in numerous successful initiatives and operations that have strengthened the resolve and capacity of communities to stand against insurgency.

"We wish her success in her future endeavors and are confident that she will continue to serve the Filipino people with the same passion and dedication," Torres said. (With Stephanie Sevillano and Priam F. Nepomuceno/PNA)