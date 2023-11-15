Marcos addresses BARMM's first local legislative assembly in Davao; renews support for BARMM 

DAVAO CITY - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attended the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) First Local Legislative General Assembly today, 14 November 2023, at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City, which he described as historic and critical to achieving our goal of achieving peace and progress in the region.

He emphasized that the administration will continue to support the BARMM's growth plan in order to achieve long-term and peaceful self-governance.

He went on to say that the administration would continue to promote the BARMM and solicit support from other countries. "We have continued in our contacts around—in the trips that I have taken for the government, especially when we are talking to the OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) when we are talking to Malaysia, when we are talking to other Islamic countries—we continue to remind them that BARMM still needs their support," Marcos went on to explain.

By underlining the significance of the assembly, Marcos even stated that he insisted on attending the event ahead of his departure to the United States to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit on Tuesday evening.

He also asked Filipinos to help pave the "path of progress, inclusivity, and prosperity for the Bangsamoro region and the entire nation."

Members of local legislative bodies that attended the general assembly, according to BARMM Cheif Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, are expected to engage in a "meaningful exchange of ideas, collaboration, and the forging of bonds that transcend political affiliations."

“Sa Bangsamoro, apat yung priority namin. One is education, pangalawa is social services, pangatlo is infrastructure, pang-apat is medical services,” he explained.

"Let us continue to craft responsive policies that protect our people's well-being, promote social justice, and build a Bangsamoro that will be a beacon of long-term peace and development. Let this assembly serve as a reminder that all of our efforts to promote peaceful and progressive communities must be coordinated with the Bangsamoro and national governments," he went on to say.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in collaboration with the Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines, with the goal of showcasing both the National Government's and BARMM's Program for the Region, so participants could gain a broader understanding of the current and anticipated challenges involved in the implementation of RA 11054 (Bangsamoro Organic Law).

"I urge you to use your mandate and power to legislate laws and evolve policies that will contribute to bringing peace and prosperity to our region so that our country can finally realize its dream of development," said Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.