  Thursday Jul, 07 2022 07:17:54 PM

Marcos retains Basileño as SPDA administrator

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 11:30 AM Thu Jul 7, 2022
62
By: 
John M. Unson
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Gerry Salapuddin met in Malacañang Tuesday, July 5. (From SPDA)

COTABATO CITY - Residents of Basilan got elated with the retention by Malacañang of the Basileño administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA).

Gerry Salapuddin, first appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, took oath in Malacañang last Tuesday, July 5, as reappointed SPDA administrator.

The position was entrusted to him by the newly-elected President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Salapuddin is a known peace advocate who had, in recent months, brought in investors from across the country and from abroad into the Bangsamoro region, now venturing into feasible agricultural projects.

He is personally known to the Marcos family since the 1980s.

Salapuddin, a staunch supporter of Malacañang’s peace process with Moro communities, was thrice wounded in combat while still chairman of the Basilan Revolutionary Committee of the Moro National Liberation Front.

He is from Tuburan, one of 11 towns in Basilan that also covers the cities of Lamitan and Isabela.

Residents of Basilan had posted on Facebook their gratitude to President Marcos for having reappointed Salapuddin as SPDA administrator.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay, also a staunch supporter of the Southern Mindanao peace process, said he is glad with the stay in the SPDA of a fellow Basileño.

“It is important for the SPDA to be managed by someone who understands the intricacies of the Mindanao peace process,” Furigay said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Comelec-BARMM target ang 200K new registrants sa continuing registration

Mahigit 200,000 new registrants ang target ng Commission on Elections sa nagpapatuloy na registration sa buong BARMM ITO ANG SINABI ni Bangsamoro...

Marcos retains Basileño as SPDA administrator

COTABATO CITY - Residents of Basilan got elated with the retention by Malacañang of the Basileño administrator of the Southern Philippines...

MILF commander patay sa Maguindanao ambush

COTABATO CITY - PATAY ON THE SPOT ang brigade commander ng 105th base command ng MILF matapos na siya ay ambusin ng mga armadong lalaki sa Sitio...

Cop donates blood to mom suffering from postpartum hemorrhage

COTABATO CITY  – One good deed a day to be happy. This is the vision of Police Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, chief of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat...

3K marijuana plants uprooted, shabu peddler nabbed in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - A police team uprooted 3,000 marijuana shrubs in the upland Tugaya town in Lanao del Sur Tuesday. Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director...