Marijuana shrubs uprooted, alleged planter arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police set on fire more than 300 marijuana shrubs uprooted Saturday in Barangay Bayanga Norte in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Renante Dagadas, Matanog municipal police chief, said Sunday the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants that they seized and burned, Kamaludin Binansao Maradting, is now in their custody.

Barangay officials told reporters Maradting peacefully yielded to Dagadas and his subordinates who raided his small marijuana farm, acting on reports about his illegal activity.

The operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants and resulted in the arrest of Maradting was assisted by personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion of the 1st Marine Brigade.