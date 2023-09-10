  Sunday Sep, 10 2023 02:13:22 PM

Marijuana shrubs uprooted, alleged planter arrested

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 13:45 PM Sun Sep 10, 2023
27
By: 
John Felix Unson
The marijuana plants uprooted by policemen on Saturday in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte. (From Matanog MPS)

COTABATO CITY --- The police set on fire more than 300 marijuana shrubs uprooted Saturday in Barangay Bayanga Norte in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.

Lt. Renante Dagadas, Matanog municipal police chief, said Sunday the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants that they seized and burned, Kamaludin Binansao Maradting, is now in their custody.

Barangay officials told reporters Maradting peacefully yielded to Dagadas and his subordinates who raided his small marijuana farm, acting on reports about his illegal activity.

The operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants and resulted in the arrest of Maradting was assisted by personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion of the 1st Marine Brigade.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

‘Habagat’ to bring isolated rains; 2 LPAs spotted

MANILA – The entire country will continue to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to southwest monsoon or “habagat...

Marijuana shrubs uprooted, alleged planter arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police set on fire more than 300 marijuana shrubs uprooted Saturday in Barangay Bayanga Norte in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte...

Comelec keeps tight watch on vote buying, selling

MANILA – A permanent group, not just an ad hoc committee, will now look into vote buying and selling reports ahead of the Oct. 30 Barangay and...

Reduction of royalty rate will further hurt mining communities — Caritas Philippines

The Catholic Church’s development and advocacy arm is opposing a proposed bill that seeks to reduce the royalty fee imposed on mining companies....

Socoteco 1 announcement

Scheduled service interruption on: September 12, 2023 (Tuesday) Time 4:30PM-5:00PM Affected: Feeder 13 Portion of Koronadal covering the...