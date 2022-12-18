Marine sergeant shot dead in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- Two men shot dead a member of the Philippine Marine Corps in a daring attack here on Sunday morning.

Major John Vincent Bravo, chief of the Police Precinct 1 here under the Cotabato City Police Office, identified the fatality as Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno.

Magno died from bullet wounds in the head and upper torso.

Magno was in his Toyota Vios car, parked along the Moreno Drive in Dapdap area here, waiting for his wife who was buying something at a roadside stall, when two men approached and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

Witnesses told reporters Magno’s assailants had escaped even before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

Magno was rushed to a hospital where attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Probers from the Police Precinct 1 found three spent .45 caliber ammunition shells at the scene.