Marine serviceman killed in Cotabato City buried

COTABATO CITY - Murdered Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno was buried in a cemetery in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Thursday, his killers all scot-free and still unidentified.

Relatives of Magno, a member of the Marine Corps of the Philippine Navy, took turns urging for justice in messages during interment rites before he was laid to rest at the Marian Hills Cemetery in nearby Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

He was killed with pistols by still unidentified men while inside his car on December 18 at Dapdap area here.

Magno died from bullet wounds in the head and left shoulder.

Magno, his wife and children were together in their Toyota Vios car, parked along Moreno Drive in Dapdap, when two men approached and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

Witnesses told reporters Magno’s assailants escaped even before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

Magno was rushed to a hospital where attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.