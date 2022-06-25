Marines aid PDEA, PNP in anti-drug ops

BULDON, Maguindanao - Marine troopers successfully conducted Support to Law Enforcement Operation (SLEO) to PDEA BARMM and PNP Maritime, Maguindanao during the Anti-Illegal Drug Buy-Bust Operation in Sitio Kitob, Brgy Rumidas, Buldon, Maguindanao.

The Joint Marines-PDEA-PNP raided and dismantled a drug den operated by a certain Sadam in the area.

However, he and some of his cohorts were able to escape. Despite this, the operating troops successfully apprehended four (4) individuals identified as Jalil S Maguilis, Johaiver Mamalumpong Usop, Jhonari Mamalacat, and Alenajer Manalao.

They were also able to confiscate five (5) heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 20 grams of shabu with an estimated national average price of Php 136,000.00, assorted improvised drug paraphernalia, two (2) M16 rifles with five (5) short magazine assemblies containing 70 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one (1) M14 rifle with five (5) magazine assemblies containing 55 rounds 7.62mm ammunition, three (3) bandoliers, and other items.

RADM TORIBIO D ADACI JR PN, Commander, Naval Forces Western Mindanao lauded the operating troops for their great accomplishment.

“Very well. Congratulations to our troops for yet another accomplishment in support to law enforcement. Bravo Zulu to our troops! Keep it up!” he said.