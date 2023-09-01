Marines arrest Cotabato City first gun ban violator

COTABATO CITY – An inter-agency task force for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man for violation of election gun ban.

The Naval Task Unit-Cotabato, composite of Inter-Agency Task Force Kutawato (IATFK), through the Marine Battalion Landing Team 5, arrested Tuti Aman Esmael, during implementation of election gun ban at 5 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Kalanganan 1, Cotabato City.

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao, also chair of IATFK, said Esmael was driving a “payong-payong” (modified tricycle) and was flagged down at IATFK Darping detachment for regular inspection.

Upon inspection, Marines found in his bag a Danao-made .45 caliber pistol with seven ammunitions.

Esmael could not provide documents legalizing his possession of firearm. He did not resist arrest.

A formal complaint for violation of election gun ban and Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the comprehensive law on firearms and ammunitions, are being prepared against the suspects.

The firearm has been forwarded to the PNP crime laboratory for verification.

“This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the IATFK and all security sectors and agencies in Cotabato City,” the IATFK said in a statement.

“Together, we are strengthening our cooperation and collaboration to make Cotabato City a safer place for all Bangsamoro people,” it added. (Edwin O. Fernandez)