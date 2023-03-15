Marines discover war materials abandoned in Maguindanao del Norte

Military troops discover abandoned houses, seize war materials in Maguindanao del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY - While conducting combat clearing operations, troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-5 (MBLT-5) discovered five abandoned houses in Barangay Nabalawag, Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023.

Joint Task Force Central Commander, Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera said that while the operating troops were scouring the area for possible enemy tracks, they recovered six rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 19 81mm ammunition, two mortar base plate, undetermined number of cal. 50 ammunition, undetermined number of rifle grenades, undetermined number of M203 ammunition, one rocket-propelled grenade, and other war materials. Troops also found a printed tarpaulin with markings "Bangsamoro Government Headquarters, BRD, GHQ."

Operating troops established defensive positions, secured the area, and coordinated with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the 1st Marine Brigade for the recovery of the explosives and ammunition. The EOD immediately disposed the explosives and brought other war materials to 1MBde Headquarters at Sitio Bomabaran, Togaig, Barira for documentation and safekeeping.

Investigation is currently being conducted to gather information regarding the possible source of ammunition and other relevant information.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of the Western Mindanao Command, lauded the marine troops of MBLT-5 for this accomplishment.

"Rest assured that we will remain steadfast in neutralizing the remnants of the different threat groups in our area of operation. This accomplishment proves that the enemies of the state have nowhere else to go but to return to the folds of the law," Lt. Gen. Galido said.