Marines seized high powered guns in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- – Marine Troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team-12 under the 2nd Marine Brigade captured assorted firearms and ordnance items in Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi on July 22, 2021.

According to NFWM PAO, the Marine troops were tipped off by a concerned citizen about the presence of two unidentified civilians at Sitio Pasabuli, Barangay Tongbangkaw, Panglima Sugala allegedly transporting assorted firearms using one watercraft en route to Sitio Lookan, Barangay Banaran, Sapa-Sapa town Thursday afternoon.

Upon receipt of the information, Naval Task Group Tawi-Tawi immediately conducted maritime security patrol to look for the reported watercraft.

"During the pursuit operation, marine troops chanced upon the house of a certain Tasil where they recovered assorted high-powered firearms concealed in a sack. The firearms were allegedly owned by Alias Tasil, a resident of Tongbangkaw who fled the scene," said Lt. Col. Charlie Caña, the Commanding Officer of the MBLT-12. It is believed that the firearms and items being transported by boat were those that were found in the house. It was just unfortunate that the perpetrators were able to escape.

The recovered firearms and items include three M16A1 Colt, one M203 Grenade Launcher, three M16A1 handguards, one 3-9X40E scope, fourteen long and six short M16 magazines, two 40mm ammunition, one rifle grenade, four chest rig, and 352 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition.

The recovered firearms were temporarily placed under the custody of the 212th Marine Company for safekeeping while operating troops coordinated with the local police in Tongbangkaw for appropriate follow-up operations.

Col. Romeo Racadio PN(M), the Commander of Naval Task Force Tawi-Tawi and 2nd Marine Brigade commended the Marine Troops of MBLT-12 for the successful recovery of the said high-powered firearms which might be used for terrorism.

“Your Marines here in the southern part of the country will not allow perpetrators to disturb the peace that the municipality enjoys” said Col. Racadio.