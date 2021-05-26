Matalam councilor tests positive to coronavirus

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A lady town councilor in North Cotabato have tested positive to COVID-19.

Councilor April Babol of Matalam town admitted in her FB page that she now has the virus.

Without saying when and where she got it, Babol said health protocols must be followed by everyone.

“As I begin my COVID (RTPCR Positive) journey today, I have come to a sense of enlightenment that God has a purpose and the realization that protocols are there to be strictly followed,” Babol, a registered nurse, said in her FB page Wednesday.

“Now, I have learned my lesson and wish wholeheartedly that nobody will go through the same thing,” Babol added.

She appealed to all people who have close contact with her for the last 10 days to “Please observe and monitor yourself for any symptoms such as fever and cough.”

She encouraged those who have no symptoms but in close contact with her directly or indirectly to “just the same” visit and coordinated with the local government unit to arrange for proper treatment and care.

“I also encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you possibly can to avoid severity. I received my 2nd shot just in time and was blessed to fall into the ‘mild symptoms’ category,” she said.

She attended the Sangguniang Bayan session on Monday and felt some symptoms. She submitted herself for swab test along with other town legislators and it was only her that tested positive.

“As I am receiving proper care in a hospital, I am shifting all my focus in getting better. Please continue to wear your masks and get vaccinated.

And remember to always count your blessings for these are the things that remind you how wonderful life truly is,” she said.

Two town mayors, Jesus Sacdalan of Alamada and Armando Quibod of Makilala, are on the road to recovery after contracting the virus.(Edwin O. Fernandez)