  Wednesday May, 26 2021 08:36:41 PM

Matalam councilor tests positive to coronavirus

Local News • 15:30 PM Wed May 26, 2021
48
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A lady town councilor in North Cotabato have tested positive to COVID-19.

Councilor April Babol of Matalam town admitted in her FB page that she now has the virus.

Without saying when and where she got it, Babol said health protocols must be followed by everyone.

“As I begin my COVID (RTPCR Positive) journey today, I have come to a sense of enlightenment that God has a purpose and the realization that protocols are there to be strictly followed,” Babol, a registered nurse, said in her FB page Wednesday.

“Now, I have learned my lesson and wish wholeheartedly that nobody will go through the same thing,” Babol added.

She appealed to all people who have close contact with her for the last 10 days to “Please observe and monitor yourself for any symptoms such as fever and cough.”

She encouraged those who have no symptoms but in close contact with her directly or indirectly to “just the same” visit and coordinated with the local government unit to arrange for proper treatment and care.

“I also encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you possibly can to avoid severity. I received my 2nd shot just in time and was blessed to fall into the ‘mild symptoms’ category,” she said.

She attended the Sangguniang Bayan session on Monday and felt some symptoms. She submitted herself for swab test along with other town legislators and it was only her that tested positive.

“As I am receiving proper care in a hospital, I am shifting all my focus in getting better. Please continue to wear your masks and get vaccinated.

And remember to always count your blessings for these are the things that remind you how wonderful life truly is,” she said.

Two town mayors, Jesus Sacdalan of Alamada and Armando Quibod of Makilala, are on the road to recovery after contracting the virus.(Edwin O. Fernandez)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Matalam councilor tests positive to coronavirus

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A lady town councilor in North Cotabato have tested positive to COVID-19. Councilor April Babol of Matalam town admitted in her...

Fire destroys Maguindanao school building

PARANG, Maguindanao – Arson investigators are determining whether the fire that gutted a five-room school building here was intentional or not. “...

4-year old na bata nalunod sa Koronadal, kapatid, nailigtas

KORONADAL CITY - Labis ang paghihinagpis ng mga kaanak ng isang 4 taong gulang na bata matapos itong malunod sa ilog habang naliligo kasama ang...

PRO-BAR personnel unfazed by COVID-19 hazards

COTABATO CITY ---- The stringent government anti-COVID-19 protocols does not affect the law-enforcement activities of the police anywhere in the...

Agrivet supply store sa Koronadal, nasunog

KORONADAL CITY - Nagpapatuloy pa ang imbestigasyon ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-Koronadal) kaugnay sa nangyaring sunog sa isang business...