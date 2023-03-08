Matalam drug peddler arrested during anti-drug sting

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Intensified law enforcement operation against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region resulted in the apprehension of street level drug peddler during drug entrapment operation in Purok Pagkakaisa, Bareangay Linao, Matalam, North Cotabato on March 5, 2023.

Operatives from Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit and North Cotabato police office in coordination with PDEA 12, arrested Cedrick Perez Dela Cruz, male, 31 years old, married, jobless, and a resident of Purok Mapayapa, Brgy Linao, Matalam, Cotabato.

During the operation, the operating team recovered one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with an estimated weight of .35 grams and with estimated National Standard Drug Price of P2,700, P500.00 peso bill marked money; Two fake P1,000.00 bills.

The operation was witnessed by Brgy Kagawad Mike Rafisura Dalisay and Mr. Eric John R. Estolloso, media representative.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of Matalam Police Station for proper disposition while seized suspected illegal drugs will be turned over to Provincial Forensic Unit, Kidapawan City for Quantitative and Qualitative Examination.

“PRO 12 will remain steadfast in its commitment to draw up the propagators of this illegal substance in our region. We will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg.