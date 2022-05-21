  Saturday May, 21 2022 06:47:36 PM

Mauler of town poll official in Maguindanao arrested

Local News • 18:15 PM Sat May 21, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The police clamped down Friday a man who mauled a poll official in a voting precinct in Datu Piang, Maguindanao during the May 9 elections.

The 34-year-old Mike Paglas Gaga voluntarily turned himself in when a police team arrived in his hideout in Barangay Balanaken, Datu Piang town to serve him an arrest warrant from a local court.

Gaga is wanted for beating a member of the Board of Election Inspector inside a polling site in Datu Piang during the May 9, 2022 synchronized local and national elections over a misunderstanding on voting procedures.

His arrest was confirmed Saturday by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Saturday Gaga was also implicated in the July 26, 2022 fatal shooting of a barangay chairman in Datu Piang.

He is also wanted in another court for the murder of the barangay official. 

