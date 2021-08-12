`Mayor’ conman stashes P40K worth phone load  

COTABATO CITY - Using the name of a town mayor, a conman stashed P40,000 worth of prepaid mobile phone load from a supplier in a tricky heist Wednesday.

The suspect, pretending as the Mayor Reuel Limbungan of Tulunan town, first called via mobile phone restaurant owner Leonard Ladihohon and ordered P5,000 worth of food for his “guests” to dine together in the latter’s establishment.

Ladihohon is proprietor of the Agot Parks Place, a roadside restaurant in Barangay La Esperanza in Tulunan town in North Cotabato.

Catholic Station dxND in Kidapawan City reported that the unsuspecting Ladihohon immediately ordered their chef to prepare the food and tables as requested by a caller whom he thought was really their municipal mayor.

The caller again rang Ladihohon’s phone and requested to procure for him mobile phone loads for his other phones and bill him when he gets to the restaurant along with his guests.

Ladihohon had asked a phone load dealer in an establishment nearby to facilitate the suspect’s request.

The supplier provided P40,000 worth of mobile phone load to the numbers the suspect gave.

Ladihohon only realized that he and the mobile phone load seller had been duped when no mayor and guests appeared at his restaurant to dine together after about two hours from lunchtime Wednesday.