Mayor Bruce allows resumption of STL operations

COTABATO CITY – City Mayor Bruce Matabalao has lifted today the suspension of Small Town Lottery (STL) operations in the city upon recommendation of the city police office.

Starting today (Friday), STL operations resume in Cotabato City, four days after Matabalao suspended the operation while the investigation on the killing of an STL operator was on going.

On March 13, Mayor Matabalao issued Executive Order No. 047 suspending STL operations based on the recommendation of Cotabato City Police Office.

On Thursday, Matabalao received a report from Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr, city police director, informing him that that murder of STL agent in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 “has nothing to do with the STL operation.”

Manalang also informed Matabalao that there was no link between the killing of the STL agent and the alleged operation of illegal numbers game.

In issuing Executive Order No. 048 lifting the March 13 suspension, Matabalao also directed the city police to intensify operations against illegal numbers game in the city’s 37 villages.

“This order takes effect effective immediately,” Matabalao said Thursday.

Earlier, STL agents and tellers have said their daily income had been affected and appealed to Matabalao for the resumption of STL that they insist is a legal numbers game.