Mayor Bruce condemns recent shooting in the city

07:15 AM Sun Nov 13, 2022
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
Photo taken by a netizens within three minutes after the shooting. (Image share to DXMS)

COTABATO CITY – Mayor Bruce Matabalao has condemned the series of shooting incidents in the city, the latest of which, was the ambush of an Army colonel’s vehicle along Sinsuat Avenue, on Saturday night.

Police have not released detailes of the latest incident, citing investigation is still going on.

No word from Cotabato City police director Colonel Querubin Manalang or his subordinates on the ambush of a certain Lt. Colonel Macalintangui. 

Macalintangui survived the 6:45 p.m. ambush in front of Fiesta Mall, few meters from the entrance of Cotabato City hall, but not his driver, a certain Ramil.

“We strongly condemn the most recent shooting incident and all the other shooting incidents that transpired in Cotabato City,” Mayor Matabalao said of the incident where unidentified gunmen opened fire on the victim’s red Mitsubishi Montero.

“I have already given a very clear and strong directive to the City PNP to get to the bottom of these cases and intensify security measures,” he added.

Matabalao also said that he already sought the help of Task Force Kutawato and all force multipliers in addressing the problem.

The shooting came a day after a woman was shot dead along Don Rufino Alonzo Avenue and the attempt on the life of a Maguindanao town election officer.

“Wala tayong pagtatakpan at lalong wala tayong tatalikuran sa mga pangyayaring ito. HAHARAPIN AT RIRESOLBAHIN NATIN ANG MGA ITO KASAMA NG ATING KAPULISAN AT MILITAR AT SA KOOPERASYON NG BAWAT ISANG COTABATEÑO,” he said.

 

 

