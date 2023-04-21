Mayor Bruce now Red Cross board of governor

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao has becomethe first Muslim representative to the Philippine Red Cross after he was elected as one of the nine PRC boardof governors Thursday.

“After 30 years, Alhamdulillah, there’s finally a Muslim representation in the board of governors of the Philippine Red Cross,” Mayor Matabalao said in his social media page.

Accompanying his post is: “The commitment to serve never stops indeed! Always First, Always Ready, Always there para sa lahat (for all)!”

Matabalao was elected during the PRC 33rd Biennial National Convention at the Manila Hotel in Manila along with eight others.

Aside from Matabalao, also elected board of governors are Quirino Province Governor Dakila Carlo E. Cua, former Zamboanga City Mayor and 1st District Rep. CelsoL. Lobregat, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Rear Admiral Jorge G. Lim, Former Congresswoman Carissa O. Coscolluela, Dr. Leonida B. Ortiz, Albay Board Member Victor V. Ziga Jr, Dr. James G. Dy and Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa.

“Let's continue to uphold the principles of the Red Cross and support those in need,” Matabalao said, urging every Filipino to work together in providing aid and assistance to those in need.

“We at the Philippine Red Cross are elated to welcome our Board of Directors from our chapters nationwide. This gathering marks our shared mission that is to be the foremost humanitarian organization in the country,”PRC Chairman Richard J. Gordon said.

“That being said, this convention is not a simple gathering but our way of staying true to our commitmentof always being on our toes in bettering our services as we are the Filipinos' lifeline,” he said in a speech.