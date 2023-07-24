Mayor Bruce offers P300K reward for info on Tan killers, P300K for info to locate Dr. Tello

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao has offered a P300,000 reward cash for any information that will help locate Dr. Marivic Tello, Medical Officer IV of Cotabato Sanitarium hospital who went missing Sunday.

Matabalao also offered P300,000 for any information from anyone that will help identify, locate and prosecute the persons behind the murder of Ezzel A. Tan, CPA who works at the Population Commission (Popcom-12) in Cotabato City. He went missing on Friday last week.

The remains of Tan was fished out in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on Saturday with wire cable on his neck and what appeared to be a bullet wound in his head, said Capt. Michael Yap, Balabagan town police chief.

Matabalao, citing initial reports reacing him, said Tello was last seen boarding a “payong-payong” (tricycle) from her home to buy food. Her mobile phone could no longer be reached since Sunday morning.

“Our security forces are helping locate Dr. Tello, let us pray she is safe,” Matabalao said in a statement.

The twin incidents were not related, police said.