  Monday Aug, 02 2021 10:40:56 PM

Mayor Sayadi guest of honor as Cotabato City PNP culminates 26th PCR month celeb

Local News • 16:00 PM Mon Aug 2, 2021
42
By: 
CITY GOVERNMENT NEWS RELEASE

Today, City Mayor Atty. Frances Cynthia J. Guiani-Sayadi graced the Culmination Ceremony of the 26th Police Community Relations Month as a Guest of Honor and Speaker.

In her message, the lady mayor thanked and commended our police officers for their continuous effort in safekeeping the people and the city from different lawless elements in spite of this pressing time brought by Covid-19.

She highlighted that the Police Community Relations is one of, if not, an integral part of the organization.

They are our "karamay" because the police and the community should have mutual understanding in order to maintain an effective relationship and provide help when the need arises.

As she closed her message, she gave a snappy salute to the men and women of the Cotabato City Police Office headed by P/Col Rommel Javier for all the police assistance they have given the city to move past its darkest times.

Together, we protect and serve the people of Cotabato City.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

WHO raises alarm over slow vaccination of seniors in some LGUs

MANILA - The World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines alerted today the sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate among senior citizens in some LGUs. The...

PRO-BAR honors cops with excellent performance

PARANG, Maguindanao - Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR bestowed awards to deserving personnel for the good deeds...

Mayor Sayadi guest of honor as Cotabato City PNP culminates 26th PCR month celeb

Today, City Mayor Atty. Frances Cynthia J. Guiani-Sayadi graced the Culmination Ceremony of the 26th Police Community Relations Month as a Guest of...

20 `hanging parrots' seized from peddlers in Koronadal City 

KORONADAL CITY --- Authorities seized 20 endangered  Philippine hanging parrots from two illegal traders arrested here over the weekend...

Aug. 10, Tuesday is Amun Jadid (Islamic New Year), a public holiday in some areas in Mindanao

INANUNSYO NG National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) ang pagdiriwang ng Amun Jadid o Islamic New Year sa darating na Agosto 10, 2021....