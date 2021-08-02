Mayor Sayadi guest of honor as Cotabato City PNP culminates 26th PCR month celeb

Today, City Mayor Atty. Frances Cynthia J. Guiani-Sayadi graced the Culmination Ceremony of the 26th Police Community Relations Month as a Guest of Honor and Speaker.

In her message, the lady mayor thanked and commended our police officers for their continuous effort in safekeeping the people and the city from different lawless elements in spite of this pressing time brought by Covid-19.

She highlighted that the Police Community Relations is one of, if not, an integral part of the organization.

They are our "karamay" because the police and the community should have mutual understanding in order to maintain an effective relationship and provide help when the need arises.

As she closed her message, she gave a snappy salute to the men and women of the Cotabato City Police Office headed by P/Col Rommel Javier for all the police assistance they have given the city to move past its darkest times.

Together, we protect and serve the people of Cotabato City.