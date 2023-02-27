MBHTE extends NDU’s autonomous status to 2025

COTABATO CITY—The autonomous status of Notre Dame University (NDU) has been extended by the BARMM’s Education Ministry effective until July 31, 2025.

The extension was in line with Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) Memorandum No. 07, series of 2023, extending the validity period of Autonomous and Deregulated Status Granted to Private Higher Education Institutions; and Memorandum No. 46, series of 2012, the “Policy-Standard to Enhance Quality Assurance in Philippine Higher Education through an Outcomes-based and Typology Based QA”.

Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal said the NDU had set the bar higher for the educational institutions to follow. Accordingly, apart from occupying a part of history in Central Mindanao, NDU had also produced many exemplary professionals.

“I am sure, many of our public schools can learn from you on school management, especially in the area of Education Coordination,” Minister Iqbal said during the university’s celebration of its Jubilee 75th Founding Anniversary held Feb. 17, in this city.

The Minister said the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is focusing on the learners’ transition from elementary up to college levels in one indivisible education continuum—an integrated system of education as provided in the R.A 11054 and Bangsamoro Education Code.

“Educators in all sectors have crucial roles in shaping the future of the Bangsamoro, and we hope that the NDU family will remain a critical partner of the MBHTE in implementing significant reforms in the Bangsamoro education system through Moral Governance,” he added.

Iqbal is also proud that the University and the BARMM Ministry of Education share similar visions of quality education in the Bangsamoro region.

Meanwhile, MBHTE signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Cotabato State University (CotSU) focusing on the rehabilitation of the latter’s sports facilities to be used for educational and other related activities.

The Ministry is allocating a total of Php7,370,410.00 for the rehabilitation of sports facilities, including a grandstand, sports facilities (such as painting and court canal grating), 400m track and field, 25mx10m swimming pool, four (4) units of comfort room including sports facilities fencing.

The purpose of the said rehabilitation is to improve the sports facilities, which shall serve as venues for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association (BARMMAA) Meet, training of teacher-coaches and learner–athletes of BARMM in their sports activities, and other related activities of MBHTE and BARMM Government.

Iqbal expressed his gratitude and appreciation for CotSU’s commitment to working with the MBHTE to improve educational services in the region, particularly in the heart of this city. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO with reports from MBHTE)