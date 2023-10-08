MBHTE probes alleged anomalies in hiring mentors

COTABATO CITY - THE Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) will create a special committee to address applicants’ complaints on allegedly “items for sale” in the ministry.

Minister Mohagher Iqbal made the announcement via video message during the ceremonial oathtaking for both teaching and non-teaching personnel at Cotabato State University Gymnasium in Cotabato City.

There are about 900 newly hired personnel of the ministry from school divisions of Lanao del Sur I, Lanao del Sur II, and Sulu, including from the Regional Office, who took their oath.

Iqbal addressed issues on bribery and corruption inside the agency which has been the clamor of some applicants who have been repeatedly rejected over the years.

While Iqbal was personally convinced it did not happen, he ordered the formation of a probe committee that will look into it.

“We will leave no stone unturned,” Iqbal pointed out.

He however assured that those who have passed and obtained the item underwent a formal process.

These include oral and written exams, demonstration, and submission of pertinent documents to reach points in the Registry of Qualified Applicants (RQA).

“In Islam, the briber and the bribed are both Haram,” said Iqbal in his message.

He encouraged those who haven’t qualified yet to observe ‘Sabr’ or be patient.

Iqbal congratulated all the appointees who are now officially part of the MBHTE workforce.

Underscoring the importance of Moral Governance in delivering educational services in the region, Iqbal told the recruits that they should promote and practice moral governance in their workplaces.

“Moral governance in education means you work hard, teach well, and treat all the learners equally,” he said.

“Don’t collect anything from learners and parents without authority from superiors,” he added.

Earlier, SEVERAL teacher-applicants in the Bangsamoro Region have revealed that the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is requiring them to raise P300,000 worth of “bribe money” in exchange for a teaching position.

Earlier, Mayor Raida Bansil-Maglangit of Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur said on her Facebook page that some teachers were asked to shell ouot P300,000.

Maglangit did not name names involved in bribery and corruption in the MBHTE but was dismayed over dirty tricks despite the regional government’s advocacy of moral governance.

She challenged Iqbal to look into his people in the ministry.

“Saan na ang moral governance, Minister Iqbal?” Maglangit asked. “Pwede imbestigahan niyo ang opisina niyo dahil napapalibutan kayo ng gahaman sa pera (You may investigate some people surrounding you who are greedy),” the local chief executive added.

Maglangit felt sorry about the plight of the teachers-to-be in the BARMM.

She said that the ministry will lose competitive and smart teachers if they continue to prioritize those who can only afford “to buy” the teaching job.